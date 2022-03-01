TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, February 28, 2022

_____

175 FPUS54 KOUN 010721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

121 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

TXZ086-021000-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

121 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ083-021000-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

121 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ084-021000-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

121 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30.

$$

TXZ087-021000-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

121 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ085-021000-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

121 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ088-021000-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

121 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ089-021000-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

121 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ090-021000-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

121 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather