TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

TXZ086-252200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ083-252200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ084-252200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ087-252200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ085-252200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ088-252200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ089-252200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Colder.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ090-252200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

