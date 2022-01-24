TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022 _____ 754 FPUS54 KOUN 240721 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 121 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 TXZ086-241000- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 121 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ083-241000- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 121 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ084-241000- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 121 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of rain showers. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ087-241000- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 121 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of rain showers. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ085-241000- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 121 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ088-241000- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 121 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of rain showers. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ089-241000- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 121 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ090-241000- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 121 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather