TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 19, 2022

_____

015 FPUS54 KOUN 200841

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

TXZ086-202200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ083-202200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 10. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ084-202200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ087-202200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ085-202200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ088-202200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 10. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ089-202200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ090-202200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

