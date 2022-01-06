TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

TXZ086-062200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ083-062200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ084-062200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ087-062200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ085-062200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ088-062200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ089-062200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ090-062200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

