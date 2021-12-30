TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

TXZ086-302200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 10.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ083-302200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers, light freezing rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 10.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ084-302200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers, light freezing rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 12.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ087-302200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain

showers and light freezing rain. Cooler. Highs around 60.

Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 12.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ085-302200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 10.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ088-302200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 11.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ089-302200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 11.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ090-302200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 11.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

