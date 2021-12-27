TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

TXZ086-272200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ083-272200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs around 40.

TXZ084-272200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ087-272200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ085-272200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ088-272200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ089-272200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ090-272200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

