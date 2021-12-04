TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, December 3, 2021 _____ 418 FPUS54 KOUN 040841 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 241 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 TXZ086-042200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 241 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ083-042200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 241 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ084-042200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 241 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ087-042200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 241 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ085-042200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 241 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ088-042200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 241 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ089-042200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 241 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ090-042200- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 241 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather