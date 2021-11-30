TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, November 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

