TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 9, 2021 _____ 111 FPUS54 KOUN 100721 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 221 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021 TXZ086-102100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 221 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ083-102100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 221 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ084-102100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 221 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ087-102100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 221 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ085-102100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 221 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ088-102100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 221 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ089-102100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 221 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ090-102100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 221 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather