TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, October 4, 2021 _____ 979 FPUS54 KOUN 050821 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 321 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021 TXZ086-052100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 321 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ083-052100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 321 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ084-052100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 321 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ087-052100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 321 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ085-052100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 321 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ088-052100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 321 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ089-052100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 321 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ090-052100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 321 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather