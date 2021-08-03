TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, August 2, 2021

_____

339 FPUS54 KOUN 030721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

TXZ086-032100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ083-032100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ084-032100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ087-032100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs around 90. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-032100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs around 90. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ088-032100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ089-032100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ090-032100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs around 90. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather