TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 1, 2021

_____

457 FPUS54 KOUN 020721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

TXZ086-022100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ083-022100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ084-022100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ087-022100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ085-022100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ088-022100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ089-022100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ090-022100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather