TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 7, 2021

065 FPUS54 KOUN 080841

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

341 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

TXZ086-082100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

341 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ083-082100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

341 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ084-082100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

341 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ087-082100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

341 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ085-082100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

341 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ088-082100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

341 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ089-082100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

341 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ090-082100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

341 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

