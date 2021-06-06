TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021 _____ 263 FPUS54 KOUN 061941 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 241 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 TXZ086-070900- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 241 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ083-070900- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 241 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ084-070900- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 241 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ087-070900- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 241 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ085-070900- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 241 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ088-070900- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 241 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ089-070900- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 241 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ090-070900- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 241 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$