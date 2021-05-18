TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, May 17, 2021 _____ 382 FPUS54 KOUN 180841 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 341 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 TXZ086-182100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 341 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ083-182100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 341 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ084-182100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 341 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ087-182100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 341 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ085-182100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 341 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ088-182100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 341 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ089-182100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 341 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ090-182100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 341 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$