Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

TXZ086-012100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ083-012100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ084-012100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ087-012100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ085-012100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ088-012100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ089-012100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ090-012100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

