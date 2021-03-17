TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

_____

805 FPUS54 KOUN 170741

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

TXZ086-172100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to northwest 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-172100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-172100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-172100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-172100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

increasing to northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-172100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs around

60. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

increasing to northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-172100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to northwest 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-172100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather