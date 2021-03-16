TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021

073 FPUS54 KOUN 160721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

TXZ086-162100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ083-162100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ084-162100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ087-162100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ085-162100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ088-162100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ089-162100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ090-162100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

