Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

TXZ086-112200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy very light freezing drizzle

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 20.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 3. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs around 12. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not

as cold. Lows around 14. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around

30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ083-112200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 9. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Colder. Highs around

16. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Lows around 1 below. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs around 12. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not

as cold. Lows around 11. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

TXZ084-112200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 16. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 11. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Colder. Highs around

17. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Lows around 1. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs around 13. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not

as cold. Lows around 13. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

TXZ087-112200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 18. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 18.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Lows around 1.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs around 12. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not

as cold. Lows around 14. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 20 percent.

TXZ085-112200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 18.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 2. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs around 12. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not

as cold. Lows around 13. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

TXZ088-112200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy very light freezing drizzle

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 20. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 20.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Lows around 3. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs around 12. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not

as cold. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 20 percent.

TXZ089-112200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy very light freezing drizzle

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and light

sleet. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Lows around 3. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs around 14. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not

as cold. Lows around 16. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ090-112200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy very light freezing drizzle

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and light

sleet. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Lows around 4. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs around 14. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not

as cold. Lows around 16. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

