Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ083-212200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ084-212200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ087-212200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ085-212200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ088-212200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ089-212200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ090-212200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

