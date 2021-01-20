TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021 _____ 067 FPUS54 KOUN 200900 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 300 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021 TXZ086-202200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 300 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ083-202200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 300 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ084-202200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 300 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ087-202200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 300 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ085-202200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 300 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers early in the afternoon, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ088-202200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 300 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ089-202200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 300 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ090-202200- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 300 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$