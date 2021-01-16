TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021 _____ 542 FPUS54 KOUN 160921 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 321 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021 TXZ086-162200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 321 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ083-162200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 321 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ084-162200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 321 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ087-162200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 321 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ085-162200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 321 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ088-162200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 321 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ089-162200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 321 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ090-162200- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 321 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. 