TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

341 FPUS54 KOUN 130921

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

TXZ086-132200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ083-132200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ084-132200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ087-132200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ085-132200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ088-132200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ089-132200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ090-132200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

