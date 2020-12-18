TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

TXZ086-182200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ083-182200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ084-182200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ087-182200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ085-182200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ088-182200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ089-182200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ090-182200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

