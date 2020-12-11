TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers early

in the morning. Cooler. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

