TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, November 20, 2020

_____

307 FPUS54 KOUN 210801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

TXZ086-212200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-212200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ084-212200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ087-212200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ085-212200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ088-212200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-212200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-212200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

_____

