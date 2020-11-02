TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

