TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, August 3, 2020
National Weather Service Norman OK
121 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
TXZ086-040900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
121 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ083-040900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
121 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ084-040900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
121 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ087-040900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
121 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ085-040900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
121 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ088-040900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
121 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ089-040900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
121 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ090-040900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
121 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
