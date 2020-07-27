TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2020

734 FPUS54 KOUN 270821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

TXZ086-272100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ083-272100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ084-272100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ087-272100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-272100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ088-272100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ089-272100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ090-272100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

