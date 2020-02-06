TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
140 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
140 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 9. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
140 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 9. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper
20s. West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
140 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 8. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
140 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 6. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
140 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 7. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
140 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 7. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper
20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
140 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 11. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper
20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
140 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 14.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
