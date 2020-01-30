TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

