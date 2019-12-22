TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
101 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
101 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Widespread dense fog.
Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
101 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
20s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
101 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
20s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
101 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
20s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
101 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Widespread dense fog.
Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
101 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows
around 30. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
101 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Widespread dense fog.
Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
101 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Widespread dense fog.
Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
