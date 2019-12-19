TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

TXZ086-192200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ083-192200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ084-192200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ087-192200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ085-192200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ088-192200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ089-192200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ090-192200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

