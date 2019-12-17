TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019
302 FPUS54 KOUN 170901
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
TXZ086-172200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ083-172200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds
becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ084-172200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ087-172200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ085-172200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ088-172200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ089-172200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ090-172200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
