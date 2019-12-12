TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019
_____
632 FPUS54 KOUN 120921
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
321 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
TXZ086-122200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
321 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ083-122200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
321 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ084-122200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
321 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ087-122200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
321 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ085-122200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
321 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ088-122200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
321 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ089-122200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
321 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ090-122200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
321 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather