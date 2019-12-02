TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019
938 FPUS54 KOUN 020901
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019
TXZ086-022200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ083-022200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ084-022200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ087-022200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ085-022200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ088-022200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ089-022200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ090-022200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
