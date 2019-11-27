TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

_____

867 FPUS54 KOUN 270941

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

TXZ086-272200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ083-272200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ084-272200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ087-272200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ085-272200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 40.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ088-272200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ089-272200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ090-272200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

341 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather