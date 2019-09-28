TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019
_____
742 FPUS54 KOUN 280841
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
341 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
TXZ086-282100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
341 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ083-282100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
341 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ084-282100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
341 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ087-282100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
341 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ085-282100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
341 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ088-282100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
341 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ089-282100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
341 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-282100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
341 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
_____
