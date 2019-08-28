TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 27, 2019
_____
732 FPUS54 KOUN 280601
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
101 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
TXZ086-280900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
101 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ083-280900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
101 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ084-280900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
101 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ087-280900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
101 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Light and variable
winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ085-280900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
101 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ088-280900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
101 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Light and variable
winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ089-280900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
101 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Light and variable
winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ090-280900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
101 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
