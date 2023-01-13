TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Breezy with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Breezy with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Patchy

blowing dust. Very windy with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening,

then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Patchy

blowing dust. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

108 AM MST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Very windy. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Very windy with

highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated rain showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with isolated snow showers. Very windy and cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 40s.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 /108 AM MST Fri Jan 13 2023/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers.

Isolated snow showers after midnight. Very windy with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows

around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs around 50.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Windy with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Windy

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Eastern Culberson County-

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust

in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Windy with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy

blowing dust after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Breezy with

lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Breezy with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Breezy

with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers.

Isolated snow showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows

around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chinati Mountains-

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows around

30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

208 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

