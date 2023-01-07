TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 6, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-071615-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ082-071615-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ282-071615-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-071615-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ075-071615-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-071615-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ281-071615-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-071615-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ274-071615-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ279-071615-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ273-071615-

Eastern Culberson County-

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ276-071615-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ278-071615-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much

cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ275-071615-

Chinati Mountains-

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ272-071615-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ280-071615-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ277-071615-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ271-071615-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

248 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 /148 AM MST Sat Jan 7 2023/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ270-071615-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

148 AM MST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50.

$$

