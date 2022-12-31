TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 30, 2022

162 FPUS54 KMAF 310915

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-311700-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-311700-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs around 60.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-311700-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-311700-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-068-311700-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ270-311700-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

215 AM MST Sat Dec 31 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 35 to 50 mph, increasing to 45 to 50 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Strong winds with lows around 40. West winds 30 to

45 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph, decreasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Very windy with

lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Strong winds

and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 35 to

50 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to 75 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cold with lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ271-311700-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022 /215 AM MST Sat Dec 31 2022/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Strong winds with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to

45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Strong winds and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, increasing

to 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ272-311700-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Very

windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ273-311700-

Eastern Culberson County-

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Very windy with lows around 50. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ274-311700-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy

and much cooler with highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-311700-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ082-311700-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ278-311700-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ277-311700-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to

around 50 in the afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ276-311700-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy, cooler with highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ275-311700-

Chinati Mountains-

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ279-311700-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ282-311700-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ280-311700-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ281-311700-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

315 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

