TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ045-046-050-051-271545-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-271545-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ061-062-068-271545-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ063-069-070-271545-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ059-060-067-271545-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ075-271545-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ082-271545-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ274-271545-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ273-271545-

Eastern Culberson County-

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ271-271545-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022 /108 AM MST Sun Nov 27 2022/

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs around 60. West winds

30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, increasing to 45 to 55 mph

with gusts up to 85 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ270-271545-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

108 AM MST Sun Nov 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 50.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, increasing to 55 to

65 mph with gusts up to 85 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ272-271545-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ278-271545-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ277-271545-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ276-271545-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ275-271545-

Chinati Mountains-

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ279-271545-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ282-271545-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ280-271545-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ281-271545-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

