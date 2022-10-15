TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

211 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

211 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

211 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

60s in the afternoon. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows

around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

211 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

111 AM MDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

111 AM MDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, thunderstorms, breezy with lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Very windy and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

211 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 /111 AM MDT Sat Oct 15 2022/

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, thunderstorms, windy with lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts

to 60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Very windy and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

211 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Eastern Culberson County-

211 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

211 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

211 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

211 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

211 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

211 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy and much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

211 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chinati Mountains-

211 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

211 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 60.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

211 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

211 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

211 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

