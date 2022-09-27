TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 26, 2022

155 FPUS54 KMAF 270620

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-272115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ082-272115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ282-272115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-272115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ075-272115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ063-068>070-272115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ281-272115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ059-060-067-272115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ274-272115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-272115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022 /1220 AM MDT Tue Sep 27 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ279-272115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ273-272115-

Eastern Culberson County-

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ276-272115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ278-272115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ275-272115-

Chinati Mountains-

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ272-272115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ280-272115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ277-272115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ271-272115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

120 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022 /1220 AM MDT Tue Sep 27 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ270-272115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1220 AM MDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

