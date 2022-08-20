TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 19, 2022 _____ 204 FPUS54 KMAF 200746 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 246 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-202115- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 246 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ045-046-050-051-202115- Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin- Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton 246 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-202115- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 246 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NMZ033-034-202115- Central Lea County-Southern Lea County- Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal 146 AM MDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then widespread showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ270-202115- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 146 AM MDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ271-202115- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 246 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 \/146 AM MDT Sat Aug 20 2022\/ ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ272-202115- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 246 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ273-202115- Eastern Culberson County- 246 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ274-202115- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 246 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then widespread showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Numerous thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ075-202115- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 246 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ082-202115- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 246 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ278-202115- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 246 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then widespread showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ277-202115- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 246 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then widespread showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ276-202115- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 246 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ275-202115- Chinati Mountains- 246 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ279-202115- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 246 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ282-202115- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 246 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ280-202115- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 246 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ281-202115- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 246 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$