TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 4, 2022

_____

001 FPUS54 KMAF 050754

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-052115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-052115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-052115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NMZ033-034-052115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

154 AM MDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ270-052115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

154 AM MDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ271-052115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 /154 AM MDT Fri Aug 5 2022/

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ272-052115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ273-052115-

Eastern Culberson County-

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ274-052115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ075-052115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ082-052115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ278-052115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ277-052115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ276-052115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ275-052115-

Chinati Mountains-

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ279-052115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ282-052115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 98 to 104. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ280-052115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ281-052115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather