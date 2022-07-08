TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-082115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

123 AM MDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-082115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-082115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ061-062-068-082115-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ063-069-070-082115-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ059-060-067-082115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ075-082115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs 97 to 103. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ082-082115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ274-082115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ273-082115-

Eastern Culberson County-

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ271-082115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 /123 AM MDT Fri Jul 8 2022/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with

lows around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ270-082115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

123 AM MDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ272-082115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ278-082115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ277-082115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ276-082115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ275-082115-

Chinati Mountains-

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ279-082115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ282-082115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs 99 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ280-082115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ281-082115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

223 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

