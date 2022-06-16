TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

469 FPUS54 KMAF 160702

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

202 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-162115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

202 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-162115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

202 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-162115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

202 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

NMZ033-034-162115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

102 AM MDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ270-162115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

102 AM MDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ271-162115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

202 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 /102 AM MDT Thu Jun 16 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ272-162115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

202 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ273-162115-

Eastern Culberson County-

202 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ274-162115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

202 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ075-162115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

202 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ082-162115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

202 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy and less humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ278-162115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

202 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ277-162115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

202 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ276-162115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

202 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ275-162115-

Chinati Mountains-

202 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ279-162115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

202 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ282-162115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

202 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs 98 to 104. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

TXZ280-162115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

202 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ281-162115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

202 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

